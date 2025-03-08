The ongoing edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Jaipur witnessed a memorable moment as Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor shared a hug on stage. The two actors, who were in a relationship for nearly five years before parting ways, have since moved on and married their respective partners.

Kareena also spoke about her upcoming performance at the 25th edition of IIFA, expressing her excitement. She shared that her act would be a tribute to her grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor, on his 100th birth anniversary. She described the performance as a special and emotional moment, adding that she couldn't wait for the big night.

Kareena and Shahid famously starred together in the 2007 hit ‘Jab We Met’. During the final leg of the film’s shoot, the duo ended their relationship. The film went on to redefine the rom-com genre in Hindi cinema and established director Imtiaz Ali as a major name in the industry.

Set in Mumbai, Bhatinda, and Shimla, ‘Jab We Met’ follows the story of Aditya Kashyap, a heartbroken businessman played by Shahid Kapoor, who boards a train and meets Geet Dhillon, an energetic Punjabi girl played by Kareena Kapoor. Their journey together leads to unexpected twists, shaping their lives forever. The film also marked the beginning of a successful collaboration between Imtiaz Ali, composer Pritam, and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

Following ‘Jab We Met’, Kareena dated Saif Ali Khan for five years before marrying him in 2012. The couple has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Shahid, on the other hand, married Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple has two children, Misha, born in 2016, and Zain, born in 2018.