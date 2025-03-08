Some great films are set to leave Netflix India this March, so if you’ve been meaning to watch them, now’s the time. From mind-bending sci-fi to cult classics and gripping dramas, these titles offer something for everyone. Here’s a look at what’s leaving soon, make sure to catch them before they’re gone.

Gifted (Leaving March 14)

Directed by Marc Webb, ‘Gifted’ is an emotional drama about a single man, Frank (played by Chris Evans), raising his extraordinarily intelligent niece, Mary (played by Mckenna Grace). Their quiet life is disrupted when a custody battle ensues over Mary’s future, forcing Frank to fight for what he believes is best for her. With heartfelt performances from Octavia Spencer and Lindsay Duncan, the film tugs at the heartstrings while exploring themes of family, sacrifice, and what it means to be truly gifted.

Pulp Fiction (Leaving March 21)

A cultural phenomenon, Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ revolutionised storytelling with its non-linear narrative, razor-sharp dialogue, and unforgettable characters. Starring John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and Ving Rhames, this neo-noir crime drama weaves multiple interlocking stories of hitmen, boxers, and gangsters into a darkly comedic masterpiece. If you haven’t yet experienced Tarantino’s signature style, witty banter, violent twists, and a killer soundtrack, this is your last chance before it vanishes from Netflix.

Annihilation (Leaving March 11)

A haunting blend of sci-fi and horror, Alex Garland’s ‘Annihilation’ takes you deep into the mysterious "Shimmer," an unexplained phenomenon that alters everything inside it. Natalie Portman stars as a biologist who joins an all-female expedition (featuring Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, and Tuva Novotny) to uncover its secrets—only to face terrifying mutations and unsettling truths. Visually stunning and psychologically intense, the film is both an existential puzzle and a deeply unsettling thriller.

The Social Network (Leaving March 31)

The rise of Facebook gets a gripping, fast-paced retelling in David Fincher’s ‘The Social Network.’ Jesse Eisenberg delivers a sharp performance as Mark Zuckerberg, the Harvard student who transformed a dorm-room idea into a global empire, but not without making a few enemies along the way. With a stellar supporting cast including Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, and Armie Hammer, plus an Oscar-winning script by Aaron Sorkin, the film remains a fascinating portrait of ambition, betrayal, and the cost of success.

Baby Driver (Leaving March 31)

A high-octane mix of action and music, Edgar Wright’s ‘Baby Driver’ is a stylish thrill ride with an unforgettable soundtrack. Ansel Elgort stars as Baby, a getaway driver with a knack for timing his escapes to the perfect beat. But when he tries to leave his criminal past behind for a fresh start with Debora (Lily James), his ruthless boss (Kevin Spacey) and a gang of criminals (Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, and Eiza González) make it impossible to walk away. With its dazzling car chases and perfectly synced soundtrack, it’s a unique crime film you don’t want to miss.