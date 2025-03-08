Director Jofin T Chacko introduced Twinkle Surya as the actor who portrayed Mammootty in the AI-generated scenes of 'Rekhachithram'. Surya, who closely resembles Mammootty, played the role with guidance from movement coach Arun Perumba, who trained him to replicate the veteran actor’s gestures.

According to Jofin, these scenes were made possible through the combined efforts of Twinkle Surya, Arun Perumba, and the AI team. The de-ageing process was carried out by the Mindstein team under the leadership of Andrew.

Mammootty was recreated using AI technology for some of the film’s most crucial moments. The scenes depict Mammootty arriving on the sets of 'Kaathodu Kaathoram' and participating in the subsequent shooting sequences.

Twinkle Surya shared his excitement about the project on Instagram, writing: "‘Rekhachithram’—every person has a film they hold close to their heart, and for me, this is that film. It has turned my dreams into reality. I cannot thank director Jofin T Chacko enough for giving me this opportunity. From being a nobody to becoming an actor, this journey has been incredible.

More than just a friend, Arun Perumba played a crucial role in shaping my performance. The training he provided helped me bring this role to life and made my portrayal of Mammootty convincing.

I am grateful to everyone who worked behind this film. Being a part of Asif ikka’s first superhit of 2025 is a huge honour. But above all, my deepest gratitude goes to Mammootty sir. Had he not given his approval, neither this role nor this film would have been possible. He is our everything… A thousand thanks to Mammootty sir."

For this role, Twinkle Surya underwent rigorous preparations, reducing his weight from 90 kg to 80 kg. He also dedicated significant effort to mastering Mammootty’s body language and gestures.

Hailing from Perumbavoor, Twinkle Surya gained viral fame due to his striking resemblance to Mammootty. He has a strong following on Instagram, where he frequently shares videos mimicking Mammootty’s songs and dialogues.