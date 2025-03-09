Actor Sai Kumar has shared the happy news of his recovery from a long-standing leg ailment. He revealed that poor blood circulation in his leg, along with a kidney-related health issue, had been troubling him for years. At one point, he even lost sensation in his leg, making it difficult to walk.

However, after undergoing proper treatment at an Ayurvedic centre, he has now fully recovered. Sai Kumar, along with actress Bindu Panicker, spoke about their experiences in an interview with the YouTube channel Dial Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sai Kumar explained that he had been struggling to walk for over six years. Despite visiting several hospitals, doctors could not pinpoint the exact cause of his condition. While they identified poor blood circulation, they had no solution to offer. He clarified that he was not blaming allopathy, but the medications he was prescribed, mostly antibiotics, did not help at all. Eventually, he stopped taking them and learned to endure the pain, both physically and mentally.

During this period, Bindu Panicker supported him, and they would walk together, holding hands for balance. When they heard about an Ayurvedic hospital, they decided to give it a try, although he had little hope. Since his condition had persisted for years, he was initially sceptical, but he was grateful to have finally found a cure. Now, he can walk on his own again. He described the transformation as incredible, recalling how he had once reached a point where he could not even feel anything when someone touched his leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also revealed that Bindu Panicker had faced similar health issues. She shared that she had been living with diabetes for the past 17 years. The complications began after she underwent surgery on her leg. Due to her high blood sugar levels, a wound on her leg took longer to heal, leading to further complications.