Govinda recently revealed that he was offered Rs 18 crore to be part of James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi blockbuster 'Avatar'.

In a conversation with Mukesh Khanna on YouTube, the actor shared how the opportunity came his way. He recalled turning down an offer worth Rs 21.5 crore, describing it as a painful decision. According to him, he had met a Sardarji in America and shared a business idea that turned out to be successful. Years later, that acquaintance introduced him to James Cameron and suggested that he collaborate with the filmmaker. Govinda even invited them for dinner to discuss the project.

The actor also made an unexpected claim, stating that he was the one who suggested the film’s title. Cameron had apparently told him that the protagonist of the film was handicapped, which led Govinda to decline the role. He further revealed that the director had offered him Rs 18 crore and a shooting schedule of 410 days. While he was fine with the schedule, he expressed concerns about the extensive body paint required for the role, fearing it would land him in the hospital.

'Avatar' went on to become a global sensation, shattering box office records upon its release. The franchise expanded with a sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which arrived in 2022.