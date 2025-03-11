Mammootty Kampany has unveiled a new countdown poster for the actor’s upcoming film 'Bazooka', directed by Deeno Dennis. The poster announces that there are just 30 days left for the film’s release. Sharing the update, the production house captioned the post, "The Countdown Begins, Just 30 Days to Go for 'Bazooka'."

The poster features Mammootty in a stylish avatar set against a city backdrop, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Interestingly, 'Bazooka' is set for release just 14 days after 'Empuraan', starring Mohanlal. With 'Empuraan' officially locked for a grand release on March 27, 2025, and 'Bazooka' arriving on April 10, the two Malayalam superstars are heading for a major box-office clash.

Directed by Deeno Dennis, 'Bazooka' also has a screenplay written by him. Alongside Mammootty, the film features Gautham Vasudev Menon in a pivotal role. The ensemble cast includes Sunny Wayne, Jagadish, Sharafudheen, Siddharth Bharathan, Dean Dennis, Spadikam George, Divya Pillai, and Shine Tom Chacko.