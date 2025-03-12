Filmmaker and actor Dileesh Pothan has acknowledged the presence of people using drugs within the film industry but denied its rampant misuse. He also stated that most people who were arrested in recent days came from other walks of life and not the film industry alone.

Dileesh was responding to the media persons’ queries regarding the arrest of a makeup man, who worked in 'Aavesham,' for possessing cannabis. "Of the 4,000 people who were arrested recently, I wonder how many were from the film industry. These people came from different walks of life. It is not fair to say everyone in the film industry uses drugs. If there are people in this society who use drugs, then you will find them in the movie industry too. But, I don’t think drug abuse is that rampant in the industry," he said. He, however, said the use of drugs cannot be justified in any way.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is wrong to use any substance that is considered illegal in the country. Even if alcohol and cigarettes are allowed, it should be used only in moderation. Those who overuse drugs won't be able to lead a healthy life," he said. The actor also spoke about the influence of films on the youth.

“I believe that good cinema is born when a filmmaker is able to make movies without any restrictions. Meanwhile, the filmmaker should also have a sense of responsibility to the society as well as the people in it. I think cinema exists where you find a balance between the two. The censor laws in the country should be regulated. Although we have laws, I am not sure whether they are implemented properly. Children should be taken only for the movies that are suitable for them; it is better if parents don't allow children to watch movies that are not made for them. I think this responsibility lies with the parents," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said parents should exercise caution while choosing the type of movies to watch in theatres. "If a film is marked A, it is not suitable for kids. You can't blame cinema then. If movies were responsible for the vices in society, the world should have become a better place by now since many films promote good messages. The reality is that theatres will remain empty if they play only films that promote good messages,” Dileesh noted.