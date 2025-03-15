After days of silence, 'Empuraan' director Prithviraj has again excited fans with a new post from the movie featuring superstar Mohanlal. Khureshi-Ab'raam, the fictional character played by Mohanlal, is shown standing in front of a menacing-looking building, with Denzel Washington's famous quote written in the background, “At your highest moment, be careful. That's when the devil comes for you.”

Prithviraj shared the poster with the caption: "The greatest trick the DEVIL ever pulled..was convincing the world he doesn’t exist!"

Though the makers managed to generate a lot of anticipation for the movie by releasing some interesting character posters, there was no update regarding the movie for the past two weeks, raising concern among fans regarding the film's release date. However, the latest poster has allayed people's fears.

'Empuraan' directed by Prithviraj is the sequel to the blockbuster 'Lucifer' written by Murali Gopy. The second installment is expected to be bigger and better than the first part. The movie is also expected to be a major boost in superstar Mohanlal's filmography in recent times.