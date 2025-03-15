'Pravinkoodu Shappu', starring Basil Joseph and Soubin Shahir, hit the big screens on January 16, 2025. The film is now set to stream on SonyLIV from April 11, 2025.

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Chemban Vinod Jose, Chandini Sreedharan, Shivajith, and Shabareesh Varma, among others in key roles.

The plot revolves around police inspector Santhosh, played by Basil Joseph, who is tasked with investigating the murder of Babu, a wealthy and feared man in the village. Soubin Shahir plays Kannan, a worker at the toddy shop where the crime occurs. As Santhosh digs deeper into the case, the story unfolds with unexpected twists, keeping the audience guessing about the real culprit.

Directed and written by Sreeraj Sreenivasan in his directorial debut, the film is produced by Anwar Rasheed under his banner, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. The music is composed by Vishnu Vijay.