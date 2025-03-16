As 'Empuraan' gears up for its grand release on March 27, the makers recently announced that its predecessor, 'Lucifer', will be re-released in theatres on March 20. To mark the occasion, a re-release trailer for the film has been unveiled, generating significant buzz on social media.

Fans have been flooding the comments section with excitement, with one remarking, 'Empuraan's biggest challenge is to bring out a trailer better than this'. Another fan eagerly noted, 'Can't wait to watch the Empuraan trailer during the Lucifer re-release in theatres!'

Originally released on March 28, 2019, 'Lucifer' is a political action thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, starring Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpally. The film explores the intense power struggle that unfolds following the death of a political leader, leading to betrayals, conspiracies, and the emergence of a mysterious yet formidable figure.

'Lucifer' became a massive box office success, cementing its place as one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest hits. The film’s re-release comes as anticipation for 'Empuraan' continues to build, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying sequel.