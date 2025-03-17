The nominees for the 7th edition of the Critics' Choice Awards India, which celebrates the finest talent across short films, web series, and films, has been announced. This year, a new category for documentaries has been introduced, further expanding its recognition of excellence across all languages and platforms in India. By spotlighting stories from diverse corners of the country, the awards provide a central stage for voices that reflect India's rich cultural and creative landscape.

The Critics' Choice Awards (CCA) jury comprises a distinguished panel of 59 of the most respected and credible film critics, all members of the Film Critics Guild. The jury includes Anupama Chopra (Chairperson), Sucharita Tyagi (Vice-Chairperson), Rohan Naahar (Secretary), Bharathi Pradhan (Treasurer), along with Anuj Kumar, Saibal Chatterjee, Rahul Desai, Sachin Chatte, Shomini Sen, Stutee Ghosh, Udita Jhunjhunwala, Aditya Shrikrishna, Ajay Brahmatmaj, Akhil Arora, Anmol Jamwal, Renuka Vyavahare, Rohit Khilnani, Bhawana Somaaya, Deepak Dua, Gopinath Rajendran, and many others, representing print, radio, broadcast, and digital media. Their efforts are instrumental in recognizing the most exceptional and groundbreaking works in cinema and digital content each year. The event is scheduled to take place on March 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Short Films Nominations

Category: Best Short Film

1. IYKYK (If You Know You Know)

2. Jal Tu Jalaal Tu

3. Obur

4. Taak (Tracker)

5. Virundhu (The Feast)

Category: Best Director

1. Bonita Rajpurohit for 'IYKYK (If You Know You Know'

2. Prateek Vats for 'Jal Tu Jalaal Tu'

3. Faraz Ali 'Obur'

4. Ajai Vishwanath 'Starch'

5. Udit Khurana 'Taak (Tracker)'

Category: Best Actor

1. Kayan Dadyburjor for 'Halfway'

2. Kumar Chheda for 'Halfway'

3. Harish Khanna for 'Jal Tu Jalaal Tu'

4. Aaqib Nazir Dinda for 'Obur'

5. George Vijay for 'Virundhu (The Feast)'

Category: Best Actress

1. Menuka Pradhan for 'Crossing Borders'

2. Sheeba Chaddha for 'Night Queen'

3. Indu Sharma for 'Riha (Unlocked)'

4. Gayatri Patel Bahl for 'Strach'

5. Jyoti Dogra for 'Taak (Tracker)'

ADVERTISEMENT

Category: Best Writing

1. Bonita Rajpurohit for 'IYKYK (If You Know You Know)'

2. Vindhya Gupta for 'Jooyein (Lice)'

3. Faraz Ali for 'Obur'

4. Akhil Lotlikar, Tanmay Gemini for 'The Slow Train

5. Rishi Chandna, Rahul Srivastava for 'Virundhu (The Feast)'

Category: Best Cinematography

1. Kartik Parmar for 'Bhed Bakri Bhoot (Gote Goat Ghost)'

2. Appu Prabhakar for 'Crossing Borders'

3. Avinash Arun Dhaware for 'Monsoon Walk'

4. Anand Bansal for 'Obur'

5. Tarkash Mehta for 'Taak (Tracker)'

Documentary Nominations

1. Against the Tide

2. And, Towards Happy Alleys

3. Nocturnes

4. Rhythm of a Flower (Phool Ka Channd)

5. The Midwife's Confession

Web Series Nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

Category: Best Web Series

1. Brinda

2. Freedom at Midnight

3. Killer Soup

4. Poacher

5. Raat Jawaan Hai

Category: Best Director

Surya Manoj Vangala for 'Brinda'

Nikkhil Advani for 'Freedom at Midnight'

Abhishek Chaubey for 'Killer Soup'

Richie Mehta for 'Poacher'

Sumeet Vyas for 'Raat Jawaan Hai'

Category: Best Actor

Mihir Godbole for 'Lampan'

Ravi Kishan for 'Maamla Legal Hai'

Barun Sobti for 'Raat Jawaan Hai'

Kay Kay Menon for 'Shekhar Home'

Tahir Raj Bhasin for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2'

Category: Best Actress

Swastika Mukherjee for 'Bijoya'

Trisha Krishnan for 'Brinda'

Konkona Sen Sharma for 'Killer Soup

Nimisha Sajayan for 'Poacher'

Anjali Anand for 'Raat Jawaan Hai'

Category: Best Supporting Actor

Rajesh Tailang for 'Bandish Bandits S2'

Rajendra Chawla for 'Freedom at Midnight'

Rajesh Khattar for 'Murder in Mahim'

Faisal Malik for 'Panchayat S3'

Dibyendu Bhattacharya for 'Poacher'

Category: Best Supporting Actress

Divya Dutta for 'Bandish Bandits S2'

Nidhi Bisht for 'Maamla Legal Hai'

Sai Tamhankar for 'Manvat Murders'

Kani Kusruti for 'Poacher'

Priya Bapat for 'Raat Jawaan Hai'

Category: Best Writing

Anand Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi for 'Bandish Bandits S2'

Surya Manoj Vangala, Padmavathi Malladi, Jay Krishna for 'Brinda'

Abhinandan Gupta, Gundeep Kaur, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, Ethan Taylor for 'Freedom at Midnight'

Richie Mehta, Gopan Chidambaran for 'Poacher'

Khyati Anand Puthran for 'Raat Jawaan Hai'

Feature Films Nomination

Category: Best Film

All We Imagine As Light

Amar Singh Chamkila

Family

Girls Will Be Girls

Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

Laapataa Ladies

Manjummel Boys

Padatik

Paradise

Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Category: Best Director

Payal Kapadia for 'All We Imagine As Light'

Imtiaz Ali for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Shuchi Talati for 'Girls Will Be Girls'

Chidambaram for 'Manjummel Boys'

Dominic Sangma for 'Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)'

Category: Best Actor

Prithviraj Sukumaran for 'Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)'

Diljit Dosanjh for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Abhishek Bachchan for 'I Want To Talk'

Soori for 'Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)'

Chandan Sen for 'Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud and the Man)'

Category: Best Actress

Kani Kusruti for 'All We Imagine As Light'

Preeti Panigrahi for 'Girls Will Be Girl

Anna Ben for 'Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)'

Darshana Rajendran for 'Paradise'

Urvashi for 'Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)'

Category: Best Supporting Actor

Anjan Dutt for 'Chaalchitra Ekhon'

Raghav Juyal for 'Kill'

Vijayaraghavan for 'Kishkindha Kaandam'

Ravi Kishan for 'Laapataa Ladies'

Mahendra Perera for 'Paradise'

Category: Best Supporting Actress

Divya Prabha for 'All We Imagine As Light'

Kani Kusruti for 'Girls Will Be Girls'

Sai Abhinaya for 'Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)'

Chhaya Kadam for 'Laapataa Ladies'

Parvathy Thiruvothu for 'Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)'

Category: Best Writing

Anand Ekarshi for 'Aattam'

Payal Kapadia for 'All We Imagine As Light'

Biplab Goswami, Sneha Desai, Divy Nidhi Sharma for 'Laapataa Ladies'

Chidambaram for 'Manjummel Boys'

Dominic Sangma for 'Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)'

Category: Best Cinematography

1 Sunil K. S. for 'Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)'

2 Ranabir Das for 'All We Imagine As Light'

3 Rafey Mehmood for 'Kill'

4 Shyju Khalid for 'Manjummel Boys'

5 Tojo Xavier for 'Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)'

Category: Best Editing

Aarti Bajaj for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Shivkumar V. Panicker for 'Kill'

Vivek Harshan for 'Manjummel Boys'

Srijit Mukherjee for 'Padatik'

A. Sreekar Prasad for 'Paradise'