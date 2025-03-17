Mohanlal's highly anticipated film 'Empuraan' is set to hit theatres soon, riding on the immense success of its predecessor, 'Lucifer'. But what made 'Lucifer' such a massive hit? It was the long-awaited return of Mohanlal in a role that showcased his evergreen charm, power, and larger-than-life screen presence, the very essence of his stardom.

As 'Lucifer' gears up for its re-release on 20th March, here are five films that cemented Mohanlal's cult status in the industry.

Narasimham

Poovalli Induchoodan is a character etched in the minds of Malayalis, a role that redefined mass appeal in Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal’s portrayal of Induchoodan in ‘Narasimham’ sent shockwaves through the industry, embodying the perfect blend of charisma, rebellion, and sentimentality. A rugged yet righteous man who lives by his own rules, Induchoodan is also a devoted son, standing up for his father when it truly matters, despite their strained relationship.

Directed by Shaji Kailas, ‘Narasimham’ is the quintessential mass entertainer, featuring Mohanlal as a former lawyer wrongfully convicted of a crime. After serving his sentence, he returns to seek justice and take down those who framed him.

Aaraam Thampuran

‘Aaraam Thampuran’, another Shaji Kailas directorial, presents Mohanlal in yet another towering, larger-than-life role. The film follows Jagannathan, a wealthy and enigmatic man who arrives in a village and acquires an ancestral property. Initially viewed as an outsider, his quiet dominance and unwavering principles soon earn him the villagers’ trust. As he takes a stand against the oppressive feudal lords, his mysterious past unravels.

With intense action, powerful dialogues, and Mohanlal’s signature screen presence, ‘Aaraam Thampuran’ is a film that blends mass appeal with an undeniable sense of gravitas.

Spadikam

When it comes to mass appeal, few films can rival ‘Spadikam’. And honestly, who hasn’t heard of Aadu Thoma? Over the years, he has become a pop culture icon, his Ray-Ban glasses, mundu, and fearless attitude cementing his place in Malayalam cinema history.

Aadu Thoma is a rebellious soul, shaped by years of conflict with his strict, authoritarian father, Chacko Master. Pushed to meet rigid academic expectations, he eventually breaks free, choosing a path of his own, one that transforms him into a feared yet charismatic gangster. ‘Spadikam’ is as much an action-packed entertainer as it is an emotional father-son drama, with Mohanlal delivering one of his most unforgettable performances.

Devaasuram

Directed by I V Sasi, ‘Devaasuram’ is one of Mohanlal’s most defining films, showcasing him in a role that remains unforgettable. A brilliant blend of mass appeal and emotional depth, the film presents him as Mangalassery Neelakandan, a wealthy and arrogant feudal lord who lives recklessly, unaware of the consequences of his actions.

His life takes a drastic turn when a shocking revelation from his mother shatters his world, forcing him to confront his own downfall. What follows is a journey of redemption, resilience, and transformation, one that allowed Mohanlal to display the full range of his acting prowess. From swagger to vulnerability, arrogance to repentance, ‘Devaasuram’ remains a masterclass in storytelling and performance, cementing its place as one of the finest films in his career.

Irupatham Noottandu

Directed by K. Madhu, ‘Irupatham Noottandu’ is a cult classic that redefined the gangster genre in Malayalam cinema. Featuring one of Mohanlal’s earliest larger-than-life roles, the film introduced audiences to Sagar Alias Jacky, a suave and enigmatic underworld don who operates by his own moral code. Unlike the typical ruthless gangster, Jacky is portrayed as a man of principles, navigating the murky world of crime while maintaining a sense of honour.

The film’s slick action sequences, punchy dialogues, and gripping narrative set a new standard for Malayalam commercial cinema.