Malayali audiences can never forget Rameshan and Susheela from the hit Nivin Pauly film '1983'. Nivin played Rameshan, a cricket-obsessed man, while Srinda portrayed his wife, Susheela. Their on-screen pairing, despite being an unlikely duo, was widely appreciated by fans.

Recently, Srinda shared a series of pictures featuring both of them and captioned it, "Ramesh & Susheela in a parallel universe." Since then, the pictures have been going viral, with fans flooding the comment section with the iconic dialogue from the movie, "Makeup kooduthalano chetta?" (meaning, "Is the makeup too much?"). Nivin also shared the post on his Instagram stories.

'1983' follows Rameshan, a cricket-obsessed man from a small village, and his journey to fulfill his cricket dreams, both personally and through his son, set against the backdrop of India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win.