Actor Janvhi Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahraiya, has reacted to a troll who targeted him for his caste. Shikhar had posted a photo along with Janvhi during Diwali, making their relationship official. Though many people showered their wishes on the couple, one person wrote: "Lekin tu toh Dalit hai (But, you're a Dalit).

Shikhar did not take the comment lightly, shared the post via Instagram stories and wrote: "It's honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset."

"Diwali is a festival of light, progress, and unity-concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect. India's strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp. Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself, because right now, the only thing truly 'untouchable' here is your level of thinking," Shikhar said.

Shikhar is the son of business tycoon, Sanjay Pahariya, and an aspiring entrepreneur. As per reports, he completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He later pursued a bachelor's degree in Global Financial Management from Regent's University, London.

Post his classic reply, Shikhar Pahariya's name found a place in the top searched terms in India on Google Trends on March 18.