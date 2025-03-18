Prithviraj recently revealed that 'Bro Daddy' was initially conceived with Mammootty in the lead role. Directed by Prithviraj, the film eventually featured Mohanlal in the starring role, with Prithviraj playing Mohanlal’s son. When Prithviraj first read the script for 'Bro Daddy', the first actor that came to his mind was Mammootty. The character of John Kattadi, the protagonist, was initially envisioned as a wealthy plantation farmer from Kottayam, similar to the character of Kottayam Kunjachan. Prithviraj shared that when he presented the script to Mammootty, the actor was fond of the story. However, Mammootty had already committed to another film and requested some additional time before taking on 'Bro Daddy'.

Prithviraj clarified that waiting for Mammootty was not an issue. However, due to the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s production was scaled down to a smaller project with just fifty people. This limitation meant the project had to be delayed indefinitely, which is when Prithviraj turned to Mohanlal with the script. He revealed these details in a recent interview with Galatta Plus.

Prithviraj explained that when writing a script, it’s common to envision a specific actor for the lead role. However, over time, someone else may come to mind. For 'Bro Daddy', the first person Prithviraj thought of was Mammootty. He was particularly keen on having Mammootty play the role of John Kattadi. Initially, he imagined the character as a richer version of a plantation farmer, a Christian from Kottayam—someone similar to the role of Kottayam Kunjachan. Prithviraj thought it would be endearing to see Mammootty portray such a loving husband. He admitted that no one had ever considered Mammootty in this kind of role before. When he shared the story with Mammootty, the actor responded positively. However, Mammootty requested a delay before he could commit to the film.

He also mentioned that Lalettan was aware that the story was initially presented to Mammootty.

Had Mammootty played John Kattadi, the story would have been set in Pala. The character’s family would have spoken the central Travancore dialect, akin to Mammootty’s portrayal in 'Kottayam Kunjachan'. The girl’s family, in contrast, would have been from Kochi, residing in the city. The plantation family, though less educated, would have dealt with life’s challenges with more maturity than the modern, urban family of the girl. This was the original vision Prithviraj had for 'Bro Daddy'.

Prithviraj also revealed that if the COVID-19 restrictions hadn’t been in place, he would have considered making a much larger-scale film with Mammootty. It would have been a very different movie from 'Bro Daddy'.