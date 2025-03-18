Director and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has revealed that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was the first to watch the trailer of his much-awaited political thriller 'L2: Empuraan,' featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, and compliment him. The actor took to Instagram to share the update. He also posted a picture of himself with Rajinikanth and wrote, “The very first person to watch the trailer of #L2E #EMPURAAN I will forever cherish what you said after watching it Sir! This meant the world to me! Fanboy forever! @rajinikanth #OGSuperstar”

With less than 10 days to go for the film’s release, the makers of the film have ramped up promotional activities. Already, the Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared the film for release with a UA 16+ rating. As per IANS, the certified length of the film is 179.52 minutes.

Empuraan is the sequel to Lucifer, which went on to emerge a huge success. Prithviraj Sukumaran, apart from directing the film, also plays the character of Zayed Masood – the mercenary commando who leads the hit force of the infamous nexus Kureshi-Ab’ram in the Lucifer franchise.

Recalling that audiences were introduced to a complex world in Lucifer, Prithviraj had in a video clip released earlier said that in the second part, that complexity would deepen even further. “The number of characters increases. You'll witness even more settings and landscapes where the story unfolds. But through all of this, we strongly believe that the film maintains a coherant narrative. May the viewers feel the same when they watch it,” he said.