'Empuraan' has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema, becoming the first film to sell the highest number of tickets within the first hour of online booking on BookMyShow. Nearly 100,000 tickets were sold in just 60 minutes, making it a historic record.

In a matter of minutes, the film surpassed the previous records set by Vijay’s 'Leo' and Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2'. Online bookings opened on March 21 at 9 am, and the overwhelming demand has led to tickets selling out at an unprecedented pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many theatres have already sold out tickets for the release day, with 'Empuraan' dominating the charts in almost every district. Tickets for the highly anticipated 6 am fan shows were completely booked two weeks in advance, further cementing the film’s massive popularity.