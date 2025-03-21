'Empuraan', Mollywood's biggest release yet, is all set to hit theatres on March 27. The bookings for the film, directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal, began at 9 am on Friday and ticket booking sites, reportedly crashed, just minutes after.

As per Sacnilk.com, tickets started selling tickets at 96K/hour which is a record for an Indian film before the official release. By 10.30, after the site was restored, all the 6 a.m. shows were sold out and most of the morning shows were nearly booked.

The makers released the trailer of the film just a day before, adding to the existing hype. The film is the second instalment of the blockbuster 2019 film 'Lucifer', which was written by Murali Gopi. The trailer has already clocked 4 million views and reveals several new characters, who is expected to change the film's narrative. Some of the old characters also seem to have been given different shades in the film.

The movie, which is believed to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made, will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. In Karnataka, the film will be distributed by the renowned production company Hombale Films, while in North India, it will be distributed by AA Films, owned by Anil Thadani. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film is being distributed by Dil Raju and SVCC Releases.