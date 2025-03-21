Actor Kalabhavan Shajon who played the crooked politician Aloshy Joseph in the 2019 film 'Lucifer' has confirmed his presence in the much-anticipated movie 'Empuraan'. Aloshy, who was a prominent character in 'Lucifer' and presumably dead during a Godfather-style confrontation with Murugan (Baiju Santhosh) was spotted in the recently-released 'Empuraan' trailer, igniting a wave of discussions on social media. "So, Aloshy isn't dead? He is back?," wrote one user in the comments section, while another person wondered if it was Aloshy or someone else in the trailer.

Shajon, however, ended the confusion and told Onmanorama that he was part of the second movie, but did not reveal much about his role in the film. He also confirmed that Aloshy is dead. "After all, I was shot in the head," he told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he was surprised to see himself in the trailer and was also not sure whether he would be shown in it. 'I was surprised to see myself in the trailer. But what truly blew me away, was how I was portrayed. I appear only for a brief moment, just enough to create discussions about my presence in the movie. This is Prithviraj's brilliance. He could have chosen to show my entire face, but he made sure it was hazy enough to create a discussion," he said.

Shajon said he is equally excited about the film's release. "I count it a blessing to be part of a film that is mounted on such a grand scale. I am sure this movie would be a landmark for other films in the future," he said and shared his gratitude to the audience for the love they showered on his character.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Empuraan', which will hit theatres on March 27 is the second instalment of 'Lucifer'. The script of the film has been written by Murali Gopy.