'Empuraan' director Prithviraj recently addressed rumours about actor Fahadh Faasil's presence in the Mollywood movie, which will hit theatres on March 27. Fans have been speculating about Fahadh's presence in the movie ever since the makers released posters and the trailer showing a mysterious character. The character's face is hidden with his back turned to the camera. While some people suggested it could be 'Breaking Bad' star Giancarlo Esposito, many others were under the assumption that the primary antagonist is essayed by Fahadh Faasil.

However, Prithviraj, during an interview with Pink Villa, dismissed the rumours when the host asked him about the fan theories.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yeah, Fahadh Faasil, Tom Cruise, and Robert De Niro," he joked and then confirmed that the 'Aavesham' actor is not there in the film. "No, Shaanu (Fahadh) is not there in the movie. It's the same with Tom Cruise," he joked and went on to say that he did approach some really big names in the industry. "You would be surprised that nine out of 10 people had given me the liberty of getting on a zoom call with them. Some of them were keen to be part of the film. However, that is when the agents step in and try to get the best deal for them. Unfortunately, that is not something that works for us, from Malayalam cinema. I was sure how much I wanted to spend on the making of the film," he said. He added that Mohanlal did not take a single money as remuneration for the movie.