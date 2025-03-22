In response to a journalist's question about the immense hype for the movie 'Empuraan' in Telugu, Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran gave a powerful reply. Mohanlal emphasized that audiences now accept cinema globally, transcending language barriers, and that the goal is to create beautiful films together. Prithviraj, on the other hand, highlighted the role of his production company, Prithviraj Productions, in distributing Telugu films like 'Salaar' and 'KGF 2' in Malayalam. Both responses were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Mohanlal shared his thoughts, saying, "We are accustomed to accepting films from all regions equally. I attended the release of 'Pushpa.' The film industry is a beautiful fraternity, and together, without language boundaries, we can create remarkable films."

The question about the hype surrounding a Malayalam film like 'Empuraan' in Andhra-Telangana was raised by a journalist. Prithviraj addressed this by saying, "Madam, I was the one who distributed 'Salaar' in Kerala, and my production house distributed 'KGF 2' in Kerala. We can move forward with the concept of global cinema, leaving behind the divisions of Malayalam, Telugu, or any other language."