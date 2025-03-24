Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly are set to reunite on screen in 'Dear Students', which has officially completed filming. The makers announced the wrap-up with a fun behind-the-scenes video, showcasing various moments from the sets.

During the wrap-up, Nayanthara and Nivin shared a playful moment, passing the mic back and forth, reluctant to say the final words. Eventually, the entire team joined in to mark the completion of the film.

'Dear Students' is written and directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar. The film is jointly produced by Pauly Junior Pictures and Maverik Movies Private Limited. Reports suggest that it will hit theatres later this year.

The cast also includes Aju Varghese, Sharafudheen, Suresh Krishna, Mallika Sukumaran, Lal, Jagadish, Johny Antony, Nandu, Tamil actor Redin Kingsley, and Shaju Sreedhar.

Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly last shared screen space in 'Love Action Drama', directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, which was released in 2019.