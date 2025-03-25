Director and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has clarified that 'L2: Empuraan', the second instalment in his eagerly awaited 'Lucifer' franchise featuring Mohanlal in the lead, will also function as a stand-alone film. He assured that even those who haven't watched the first part will be able to fully understand the plot, story, and narrative of the sequel.

Speaking at a recent press meet in Chennai, Prithviraj was asked whether audiences unfamiliar with the first film would have difficulty following the sequel. Responding to the question, he stated, “My writer Murali Gopy and I were very particular that this film should be able to exist as a stand-alone film as well. We have an intention to make the third part of this franchise with the same quality. Even if you haven't watched the first part, you will completely understand the plot, story, and narrative of the second part.”

However, he noted that for those who have seen 'Lucifer', certain sequences and dialogues in 'L2: Empuraan' might hold added significance. “If someone claps in the theatre while you are watching the film, you might wonder, ‘Why are they clapping for this dialogue?’ It might be because they have recalled something from the first part. But other than that, this is a stand-alone film,” he explained.

The director further elaborated on the narrative approach of the franchise. “Even when we completed the first part, we ensured that the story felt complete, even if there was no sequel. With the second part, I have taken a chance as a filmmaker. By the time 'L2: Empuraan' ends, you will feel that the story will only be fully complete when you watch the third part. My hope is that people who watch the second part and haven’t seen the first will feel compelled to go back and watch it.”

The film’s story is penned by Murali Gopy, with music composed by Deepak Dev. Sujith Vaassudev handles cinematography, while Akhilesh Mohan is in charge of editing.

The first part of the franchise, 'Lucifer', which was released in 2019 and marked Prithviraj’s directorial debut, became a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to gross over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time. Naturally, expectations for the sequel, set to hit theatres on March 27, are sky-high.