With just two days left for the release of 'Empuraan', Prithviraj Sukumaran has unveiled a new poster featuring the film’s villain. Much like the previous ones, the poster shows an actor standing with his back turned, wearing an outfit adorned with a red dragon emblem.

As speculation continues over who plays this mysterious role, the comment section of Prithviraj’s post is flooded with guesses. Actress Malavika Menon confidently claimed that the actor in the poster is none other than Fahadh Faasil. Others, however, believe it could be Aamir Khan or even 'Die Another Day' villain Rick Yune. There were also earlier reports suggesting that 'Breaking Bad' star Giancarlo Esposito might be portraying the antagonist.

Fans are convinced that since the film’s central character, Khureshi Ab'raam, has international connections, it only makes sense for him to face off against another global crime syndicate. This has led to speculation that the character could be played by a Hollywood or South Korean actor.

Whoever it may be, one thing is certain—the actor is set to deliver a performance that will shake theatres. Meanwhile, there are hints that this villain appears only in a guest role in 'Empuraan', with the real showdown between Khureshi Ab'raam and this character expected to unfold in the third instalment.