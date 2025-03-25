The highly anticipated Mammootty-starrer 'Bazooka' is set to hit theatres on April 10. Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film has been generating immense excitement. Now, the much-awaited trailer update is finally here; 'Bazooka' will release its trailer on March 26.

The trailer will have a special screening at Thrissur Ragam Theatre on March 26 at 8 PM, followed by its digital release at 8:10 PM. Interestingly, 'Bazooka' drops its trailer just a day before the release of Mohanlal’s 'Empuraan'. As a result, the trailer will be showcased in theatres across Kerala ahead of 'Empuraan's' screenings.

Alongside Mammootty, renowned Tamil filmmaker and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon plays a crucial role in the film.