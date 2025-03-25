Rumours regarding Mammootty’s health had been circulating on social media, causing concern among fans. Addressing these speculations, Mohanlal assured that Mammootty is doing well and there is no reason to worry.

Speaking at a press meet in Chennai as part of the promotions for his film 'Empuraan', Mohanlal was asked about his recent visit to Sabarimala, where he had prayed for Mammootty. Responding to the query, he stated that prayer is a personal act and should not be turned into a spectacle.

“It’s not something to be said out loud or made a big deal of. People pray for others all the time, and it’s a good thing when they do,” Mohanlal said.

Providing an update on Mammootty’s health, he added, “He is doing well. He had a minor issue, something that can happen to anyone. That’s all there is to it. There is nothing to worry about.”

Mohanlal’s offerings in Mammootty’s name at Sabarimala had recently made headlines. The actor performed the Ushapooja ritual in the name of Muhammad Kutty, Mammootty’s birth name, whose birth star is Vishakham. He also made an offering in the name of his wife, Suchitra.