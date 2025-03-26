Kochi witnessed a unique drone show on Wednesday night as part of the anti-drug awareness campaign organised by Manorama Online, 'Empuraan' team, Joy Alukkas and Jain University. As many as 250 drones lit up the night sky, showcasing stunning visuals and patterns that left the audience mesmerised.

Scores of movie enthusiasts and general public attended the event. Mohanlal who plays Abraam Kureshi enthralled the crowd with dialogues from the movie and also spoke about the surprises in store for the audience as the film hits theatres on March 27. Director Prithviraj, actors Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith and producer Antony Perumbavoor were also present. Mohanlal received the 'Say Yes to Life, No To Drugs' poster presented to him by Janamaithri Police in association with Jain University.

Visuals from the drone show

The drone show held as part of the 'United Against Drugs' campaign also set a record for the maximum number of participants witnessing an anti-drug awareness drone show at a university campus. Manorama Chief News Editor Vinod Nair, Manorama Online Senior Coordinating Editor Santhosh George Jacob, Jain University Director of New Initiatives Tom Joseph also spoke at the event.

'Empuraan' written by Murali Gopy is one of the most eagerly-awaited Malayalam films of the year. The movie marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Prithviraj, who had previously collaborated on the blockbuster film Lucifer. Manorama Online's anti-drug campaign, which aims to create awareness about the dangers of substance abuse, has been gaining momentum in recent months. The campaign has featured several high-profile events and initiatives, including interactions with students, celebrities, and thought leaders.