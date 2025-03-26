The trailer of 'Thudarum' directed by Tharun Moorthy and featuring Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead has managed to generate a buzz among Malayalis even as hype continues for 'Empuraan', which will hit theatres on March 27.

Mohanlal's appearance and mannerism in 'Thudarum' has set expectations high for the movie, which promises to be a romantic comedy packed with some suspense. Mollywood's favourite couple Mohanlal and Shobana are returning as husband and wife in this movie after 27 years. In the film trailer, fans get to see Mohanlal play Shanmugham with a certain ease and playfulness that were part of the beloved actor's previous family movies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been so long since we saw Mohanlal like this," wrote one fan. Others believe 'Thudarum' will bring back the vintage Mohanlal who has been 'missing for years.'

Interestingly, the trailer's thumbnail featured a vintage image of Mohanlal and Shobana, which was generated through AI. 'Thudarum' is Tharun Moorthy's third movie after 'Operation Java' and 'Saudi Vellakkaa'. Both the movies went on to win critical acclaim and were also well-received among the audience. Though there were uncertainties about the film's release initially, the 'Thudarum' director assured that the film will hit theatres soon.