During the trailer launch of ‘Empuraan’, a conversation between director Prithviraj and actor Tovino Thomas went viral on social media. In the trailer, when a child begins to sing ‘Empuraane…’, Prithviraj proudly tells Tovino, “That’s my daughter.” While there had been speculation about whether Alankrita had sung in her father’s film, the makers had not confirmed it until now. However, the film’s music director, Deepak Dev, has now revealed the details.

“There’s no need to keep it a secret anymore,” Deepak said while sharing the news. Initially, the plan was to have an older singer for the part. However, since the scene featured a child crying in the background, Prithviraj felt a child’s voice would be more suitable. He suggested transitioning from a child’s voice to Anand Sreeraj’s deeper, more powerful rendition. The team then decided to have an 8- to 10-year-old sing the part. That’s when Prithviraj mentioned, “There’s someone of the same age at my home,” leading them to Alankrita.

Deepak further shared an amusing remark from Prithviraj about his daughter’s singing: “It sounds like an English song, and when she sings ‘Empuraane’, I have no idea how it will turn out.” However, once Alankrita was brought in and given a brief explanation of the emotions, she completed the recording in just five minutes—just like how Prithviraj memorises dialogues. “Well, she is her father’s daughter,” Deepak quipped.

Meanwhile, Indrajith’s daughter, Prarthana, has also sung in the film. She lent her voice to ‘Empuraan’’s theme song, with lyrics written by Prithviraj himself—marking his debut as a lyricist. Deepak initially recorded the song in his own voice, but when the need for a female voice arose, they decided on Prarthana. At the time, she was in Kerala, and after recording the track, Prithviraj was impressed with her rendition. Interestingly, Prarthana only found out later that the lyrics were written by Prithviraj.