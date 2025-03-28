The buzz around Empuraan is heating up, but while fans are busy speculating about the mysterious villain in the red dragon-printed coat, another question has taken over the internet, where is Basil Joseph? Some are more excited to hear Basil’s reaction than they are for the film’s release.

The reason? A hilarious mix-up at Empuraan’s promotional event. During the event, producer Gokulam Gopalan accidentally mispronounced Tovino Thomas’ name as 'Tinovo'. Though he quickly corrected himself, the slip-up didn’t go unnoticed. Seated on stage alongside Prithviraj and Mohanlal, Tovino couldn’t help but laugh.

Prithviraj, finding the moment too good to pass up, leaned over to Tovino and quipped, “This one’s for Basil.” He even instructed someone to send the clip to Basil, making sure the fun reached its rightful target.

The video quickly went viral, but fans are still waiting for Basil’s response. Naturally, the big question now is, where is Basil? Given his history of playful exchanges with Tovino, everyone knows he won’t let this slide without a witty comeback.

Social media is buzzing with comments, with fans taking turns trolling Basil. One joked, 'Fossil is actually a great actor'. Another wrote, 'Tovino: Be honest, wasn’t this all a paid gig by Basil?' Someone else quipped, 'Basil is now on his way to space as Sunita Williams’ replacement'.

On a more serious note, Tovino addressed the slip-up on stage, saying, 'This is the first time Gokulam sir has ever gotten my name wrong. We’ve known each other for years, and we’ve always wanted to work together. I’m glad Empuraan finally made it happen'.

Now, all that’s left is for Basil to respond—and fans are eagerly waiting.