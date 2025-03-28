Actor Hrithik Roshan is all set to take on a new role as the director for the much-anticipated film 'Krrish 4'. He will be stepping into his father Rakesh Roshan’s shoes for the directorial role, taking over the reins of the iconic superhero franchise. The news was confirmed by Rakesh Roshan, who directed the previous three instalments of the franchise. The fourth installment is being produced by Yash Raj Films in collaboration with Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik, who has been the face of the superhero saga as the titular character, will be juggling both acting and directing duties for 'Krrish 4'. The shooting for the film is scheduled to begin early next year, and fans are eagerly awaiting what Hrithik has in store for them both in front of and behind the camera.

In an official statement, Rakesh Roshan expressed his pride and excitement about passing the directorial baton to his son. “I’m passing the baton of the director of 'Krrish 4' to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed, and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me! Hrithik has a clear and very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades,” Rakesh said. He further added, “I couldn’t be more proud to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family. 'Krrish' has entertained audiences the world over, and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga, taking the vision I created so many years ago to greater heights.”

While direction may seem like a new venture for Hrithik, it’s not entirely unfamiliar. Hrithik had previously worked as an assistant director on films like 'Karan Arjun', directed by his father. In fact, it was Hrithik who pioneered the trend of actors learning the ropes of filmmaking on set, gaining a deep understanding of the technical aspects, before stepping into acting with a wealth of filmmaking knowledge.

Rakesh Roshan also expressed his excitement about Aditya Chopra taking over as the producer of 'Krrish 4'. “It brings me so much joy to see someone like Adi as the producer of 'Krrish 4'. It was he who convinced Hrithik to sit in the director’s chair. Adi and Yash Raj Films have the knowledge, understanding, and technological might to produce this film and add great value to this project,” Rakesh said.

He further emphasized the creative synergy between Hrithik and Aditya Chopra, stating, “Hrithik and Adi coming together as a producer-director pair, with me behind them, is a rare and deliciously creative combination! I’m sure they will turn 'Krrish 4' into a theatrical experience that has never been made in India. The dream is to make India proud globally with a larger-than-life experience like 'Krrish 4'.”

With such a talented team in place, 'Krrish 4' promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience that will push boundaries and create waves not just in India, but on the global stage as well.