Kochi: Amid a political row and Mohanlal’s apology post, the makers of the Malayalam film Empuraan have removed three-minute visuals related to the Gujarat riots, which sparked controversy. Manorama News reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approved the re-edited version of the movie. The edited version is expected to be screened in all theatres from April 1, Tuesday.

In addition to removing visuals including a rape scene, the filmmakers are also planning to change the name of an antagonist character from Bajrangi to Balraj, according to Manorama News.

The CBFC reviewed the re-edited version of the film on Sunday, following directives from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Earlier, the makers claimed that the movie will undergo 17 cuts over the controversy. However, they decided to only remove a 3-minute-long scene from the movie.

Mohanlal’s Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj, landed in controversy after Sangh Parivar activists accused the film of promoting an anti-Hindu ideology following its theatrical release on March 27. Sangh Parivar and RSS activists have also called for a boycott of the film, claiming it propagates anti-Hindu sentiments.

On Sunday, Mohanlal addressed the issue on his Facebook page, assuring that the controversial portions would be removed from the movie.

"As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred toward any political movement, ideology, or religious community. With that in mind, both I and the Empuraan team sincerely regret any distress that may have been caused to those who love me," he wrote on his Facebook page.