Following backlash from right-wing organisations against the Mohanlal-starrer ‘L2: Empuraan’, Mallika Sukumaran has come forward to defend her son and the film’s director, Prithviraj Sukumaran. In a Facebook post on Sunday, she dismissed allegations that Prithviraj had betrayed Mohanlal, stating that every scene in the film was made with the actor’s full knowledge. She also emphasised that neither Mohanlal nor the producers had ever accused Prithviraj of any wrongdoing, adding that her son has never deceived anyone involved in the project.

Earlier in the day, Mohanlal issued an apology to his fans for the "emotional distress" caused by certain scenes in the movie. His statement followed a Facebook post by director Major Ravi, who claimed that Mohanlal would apologise for what he described as mishandling by Prithviraj and writer Murali Gopy. However, Mallika clarified that it was false to suggest parts of the script were added without Mohanlal’s knowledge or that he had missed a preview, since no such preview ever took place.

Full text of Mallika Sukumaran’s Facebook post

I have been closely observing the controversy surrounding the film ‘Empuraan’ over the past few days. Beyond the fact that my son Prithviraj is the director of this film, I have no connection to it. That is why I initially decided not to respond to the controversies. However, now certain people are deliberately spreading the false narrative that Prithviraj betrayed Mohanlal, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and others involved in the film, and some media outlets have picked up this baseless claim.

As someone who knows the truth about what happened behind the scenes of Empuraan, it deeply pains me to see Prithviraj being unfairly targeted. This is a mother's anguish. If speaking out invites mockery, so be it.

Neither Mohanlal nor the producers have ever said that Prithviraj betrayed them. I don’t think they ever will. Mohanlal is like my younger brother. I have known him since childhood. He has praised my son on many occasions. It is heartbreaking to see some people trying to scapegoat Prithviraj without Mohanlal’s or the producers' knowledge. As a director, Prithviraj has never deceived anyone associated with this film, nor will he ever do so.

If you believe there is any issue with ‘Empuraan’, then every person involved in this project is equally responsible. They all read the script together, reviewed the scenes as they were shot, and gave their approval. If any changes were needed during filming, writer Murali Gopy was always available to make necessary adjustments. So, how can Prithviraj alone be held accountable after the movie's release?

A few months ago, during a phone call, my son told me he was busy with the shoot in Gujarat. He said, "I’m in the middle of work, Amma. Lalettan is here. I have to show him every scene we’ve shot so far and discuss things with Antony." This clearly proves that there wasn’t a single scene in ‘Empuraan’ that Mohanlal was unaware of. There is nothing in this film that Mohanlal does not know about, and he himself will never claim otherwise.

So why are certain people, who claim to support Mohanlal and Antony, spreading such misinformation? Perhaps they believe they can gain something by pleasing them. Let them pursue their own interests. However, it is false to claim that parts of the script were added without Mohanlal’s knowledge or that he did not watch a preview of the film. There was no preview at all, which is why I, my daughters-in-law, and my grandchildren only watched the film on its release day. So why propagate the false claim that Mohanlal missed a preview that never even took place?

No one should think they can gain anything by making Prithviraj a scapegoat. God is with him. We do not fear people; we fear only God. It is he who has guided me and my children all these years. Those trying to isolate and attack my son will not go unpunished by God.

To Major Ravi, I have only one thing to say: "That was unnecessary, Major Ravi." I also extend this to others who are attempting to hunt down Prithviraj. Mohanlal or Antony will never say that Prithviraj betrayed them. So, what does Major Ravi gain from isolating Prithviraj? When I asked him, Major Ravi told me he responded based on some discussions happening in military circles. But what wrongdoing has my son committed?

Some people are bringing forth fabricated stories through various channels. There are political figures, organisations, so-called fans, and even certain media outlets competing to throw Prithviraj under the bus. Amidst all this, many people have stood by Prithviraj, and I will never forget them.

I raised my children with the belief that love and respect should not be based on party politics, caste, or religion. We have always viewed people from all political backgrounds and organisations with love and respect. However, it is unfortunate that some of these very people have been attacking Prithviraj in recent days. We also suspect the involvement of certain insiders in this orchestrated attack.

Neither I nor my children seek any power, position, or recognition from political or organisational centres. If this character assassination is happening to ensure that, I have only this to say to those responsible:

Prithviraj lost his father when he was in the tenth grade. I raised my children by teaching them right and wrong. We are not people who thrive on politics. We have close relationships with leaders from the BJP, Congress, and CPM. Due to political pressures, some leaders may have had to change their stance on this issue, but we have never changed our stance or withdrawn our love and respect for anyone.

To those persecuting my son, I have only this to say—Every tear that falls from my eyes will require a lifetime of repentance before God. No one should be falsely accused of crimes they did not commit. I am a 70-year-old mother speaking the truth, and I hope the people here will recognise that.

To journalists

Recently, I heard a journalist claim that Prithviraj went to the Censor Board and "begged" them not to alter his film. This is completely false. He was present at the censoring process—nothing more. It is a rule that either the director or the producer must be present during the certification process to clarify any doubts. Shouldn’t journalists at least be aware of this?

Another news anchor recently referred to Prithviraj as a "fool” who frequently changes his opinions. Using such derogatory language on a public platform is unacceptable. Let me clarify—Prithviraj is not someone who keeps changing his stance, like certain journalists who keep switching from one channel to another.

Dearest people from different political families, Prithviraj has never opposed anyone’s personal political beliefs. Satyameva Jayate.