Mohanlal’s latest film, ‘L2: Empuraan’, has stormed past the ₹200 crore mark at the global box office in less than five days of its release, despite the right-wing criticism over its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat Riots. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘Lucifer’ is setting new records for Malayalam cinema.

“The OVERLORD shatters the 200 cr barrier in style! #EMPURAAN makes history! #L2E,” the makers announced on social media on Monday.

The film had surpassed ₹100 crore within two days of its release. ‘Empuraan’ is the fastest Malayalam film to enter the ₹200 crore club. It also recorded the biggest opening in the industry’s history.

However, the success comes amid backlash from the RSS-BJP, which has accused the film of promoting an "anti-national" and "anti-Hindu" agenda. The Sangh Parivar has also alleged that the movie whitewashes Islamic terrorism and distorts history. Multiple articles in the RSS mouthpiece Organiser have also criticised Prithviraj and the film, claiming it incites division and undermines democratic institutions.

Amid this pressure, the film faced 17 proposed voluntary cuts, including a name change for the antagonist, Baba Bajrangi, and the omission of a rape scene. The controversy has sparked political debates in Kerala, with the Congress and CPM backing the filmmakers. The movie hit theatres on March 27.