Shane Nigam and Shantanu Bhagyaraj's upcoming sports entertainer has locked its release date. As per the makers, the yet-to-be-titled film will be an Onam release and will hit theatres on August 29. A photo of Shane holding his pet cat Tiger and posing with the film’s crew during the film's pack-up has also gone viral.

Debutant Unni Shivalingam who hails from Palakkad has directed the movie, which revolves around four kabaddi players. The duo-lingual film made in Malayalam and Tamil was shot extensively in Coimbatore, Palakkad and Pollachi. The makers also revealed that a popular music director will be making his debut in Malayalam with the film.

Shane Nigam and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj were trained in kabaddi and other physical activities a month before the filming started. Preethi Asrani, meanwhile, plays the female lead. Indian kabaddi and gymnastic team coaches trained the actors in Ernakulam and Palakkad ahead of the film shoot.

The actors had attended a month-long training under Ramesh Velayudhan, the kabaddi coach of Kerala State Sports Council. The Shane Nigam starrer, the fourteenth movie produced by STK Films, is also the sixth film bankrolled by Santhosh Kuruvila.

Shivakumar Panicker who was part of 'Kill,' 'Uri' and 'Article 367' is the editor of the film, while Alex J Pilikkal has cranked the camera. Sandeep Narayanan is the executive producer and Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics of the songs in the movie. The production designer is Ashiq S. Jithesh Poyya has done the makeup while the costumes are by Melvi.