As the 'Empuraan' controversy intensifies, screenwriter Sharis Mohammed and director Dijo Jose Antony have come forward in support of Prithviraj. Sharis took to Instagram, writing, "Then, now, forever—Prithviraj Sukumaran." Dijo Jose Antony also shared the post as a story.

Under Sharis' post, fans eagerly inquired about a sequel, asking, "When is the second part of 'Jana Gana Mana' coming?" Directed by Dijo and written by Sharis, the film featured Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. 'Jana Gana Mana' gained nationwide attention for its political narrative, incorporating real-life references such as the Unnao rape case, Rohith Vemula’s death, and former Gujarat IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt. The film sparked widespread discussions upon its release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, as the 'Empuraan' controversy escalated, the film’s producers decided to remove certain scenes. Mohanlal addressed the issue publicly, expressing regret over the controversy. In a Facebook post, he stated that the decision to remove the disputed portions was made collectively. Prithviraj and producer Antony Perumbavoor also shared Mohanlal’s statement.

Amidst this, the censored version of 'Empuraan' is expected to hit theatres tomorrow (Tuesday). The revised film will exclude three minutes of footage, including a scene depicting the rape of a pregnant woman. The final grading work is yet to be completed. Additionally, the antagonist’s name, Bajrangi, may be changed to Balraj.