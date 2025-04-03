Actor Bala recently opened up about an unexpected proposal he received from a woman who travelled all the way from America to confess her feelings. In an interview with IndiaGlitz Tamil, Bala recalled the incident, describing the woman as extremely beautiful, even comparing her to actress Trisha.

According to Bala, she initially approached him and, after some time, addressed him as ‘Bala chetta’ before expressing her love. However, before she could finish, he had already started laughing. Just then, Kokila, a close family member, entered the room. Bala introduced Kokila as his uncle’s daughter and explained that they had been living together for several months. The revelation visibly changed the woman's expression.

Later, she pulled him aside to ask if there was still a chance for them. Bala also mentioned that Kokila had been a part of his life since she was three years old and that what she admired most about him was his willingness to help others.

Meanwhile, Bala is facing grave accusations from his ex-wife, Elizabeth Udayan, who has accused him of rape and blackmail. She alleged that Bala had threatened to release private videos and claimed that, following this ordeal, she was taken back to her parents by the police and even attempted suicide.

Elizabeth further accused the actor of manipulating multiple women and stated that she possesses evidence to support her claims. She expressed her fear, saying she feels helpless and is terrified of Bala and his associates.

Elizabeth also questioned Bala’s recent marriage, claiming that when they were together, he insisted that their marriage could only be legally registered after he turned 41 due to astrological reasons. Both he and his mother had apparently reinforced this belief. She accused Bala of mentally and physically abusing her and her family, adding that her past experiences had left her in fear of him and his associates.