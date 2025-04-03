South Indian star Nayanthara has joined the sets of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', which is currently being shot in Mumbai. As per IANS, Nayanthara was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a black co-ord set and sports shoes. The diva who looked effortless and stylish had tied her hair in a bun. She was accompanied by her twin boys Uyir and Ulag during her visit to the Maximum City.

The 'Toxic' team has been filming the drama extensively across multiple locations, including Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru. Just a few days back, Rocking Star Yash, also arrived in Mumbai for the latest schedule of the movie. Aside from Nayanthara and Yash, 'Toxic' will also see Kiara Advani, and Darrell D'Silva in pivotal roles. Moreover, 'Gurgaon' actor Akshay Oberoi will be making his South debut with the drama.

'Toxic' is expected to be set against the backdrop of a bygone era. The film will revolve around a powerful drug cartel in Goa that pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

The movie is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, the film promises to be a must-watch rollercoaster of action and drama. In the meantime, Nayanthara recently concluded the shoot for her forthcoming drama, 'Dear Students'.