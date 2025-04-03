Actor and reality show star Nandu Anand and businesswoman Kalyani Krishna tied the knot at Guruvayoor temple recently. Kalyani runs a successful gold and diamond business. The couple’s close relatives and friends attended the simple ceremony at the temple, which was followed by a lavish wedding reception.

Kalyani looked ethereal in a traditional kasavu set and mundu. She kept her temple look quite simple with minimal jewellery and makeup. Meanwhile, Nandu complemented his bride in a matching golden mundu and neryathu (a piece of cloth worn over the shoulder). The wedding was also a reunion of the former contestants of the popular reality show Nayika Nayakan. Sid Vinayak, Venkitesh, Malavika Krishnadas, and Thejus Jyothi had attended Nandu and Kalyani’s wedding.

Nandu Anand with wife Kalyani. Photo: Instagram

Nandu was a popular participant in the reality show 'Nayika Nayakan' judged by Lal Jose and actors Kunchacko Boban and Smavrutha Sunil. He made his entry into films soon after he left the show and received some good offers from the industry.

He was also seen in 'Ottam' and 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum.' The actor owns Cinemarasa Production, a media production company that handles production and project designing works.