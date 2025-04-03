Director Ratheena known for helming the hit movie 'Puzhu' has now revealed that she is legally divorced. The filmmaker announced that she had to reveal her relationship status as she was flooded with queries on her social media.

“Few have been calling me since morning to enquire whether I was legally divorced. So, I have decided to let it out. I have become a single mother legally. The original documents are with advocate Shanti (they are available in the website too. I can give the case number at the judicial magistrate court and family court to those who need it). Does anyone intent to approach me with a marriage proposal? Sorry, not interested!” Ratheena posted with a hint of sarcasm. Ratheena was previously married to Sharshad Baniyandi, who had accused Mammootty of involving an extremist writer in 'Puzhu'.

Ratheena’s debut directorial venture was 'Puzhu' starring Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvoth in the lead roles. Her next project is 'Pathirathri' with Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir. The film is currently under post-production.