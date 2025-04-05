In just ten days since its release, 'Empuraan' has officially dethroned 'Manjummel Boys' to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The milestone was announced by Aashirvad Cinemas on social media, celebrating the film’s record-breaking run.

While 'Manjummel Boys' earned its impressive box office total over a span of 72 days, 'Empuraan' managed to outpace it in less than two weeks. According to the makers, the global producer’s share from 'Empuraan' has already crossed Rs 100 crore — a historic first for Malayalam cinema.

In terms of worldwide gross, 'Manjummel Boys' stood at approximately Rs 242 crore. 'Empuraan' has now crossed the Rs 250 crore mark, making it the new industry hit. The Mohanlal-starrer has pulled in Rs 30 crore from outside Kerala alone, while collections within the state have surpassed Rs 50 crore as of yesterday.

The film has also outperformed 'Manjummel Boys' in overseas markets, making it the most successful Malayalam film globally — both in speed and scale.