Major Ravi has responded to the allegations raised against him by actress Mallika Sukumaran in the light of the ongoing 'Empuraan' controversy. He stated that he hasn’t called Empuraan a bad movie and had just pointed out the anti-national elements in it. He asked how can he be accused of lying when Antony Perumbavoor didn’t say that Mohanlal had watched the movie.

“I am facing two major allegations. The first one is that I was lying that Mohanlal hadn’t watched the movie. Antony Perumbavoor said that they listened to the story and then decided to do the film. I too am a writer; what I write may be changed later. So, watching the completed movie is important.

Mallika chechi then said that I was trying to alienate her son and that I called Empuraan a bad movie. When did I say that the movie was bad? As soon as I came out of the theatre, I said that the movie was technically fantastic and I still stand by that. I am only saying that the movie has anti – national elements in it and I had felt it even then. But, I didn’t say anything then as I didn’t want to sound negative as soon as I finished watching the film. People, however, got agitated. In fact, I still haven’t spoken much about the issue. When did I say that the movie was bad? Can you show me any evidence?

I do not need to earn Mohanlal’s grace by saying these things. Our friendship goes back to March 13 1994; it will continue to exist even if we do movies together or not. I am sure that it will be there until we die. It is Mohanlal who made me Major Ravi by doing the movie Keerthi Chakra. It wasn’t produced by Antony Perumbavoor but RB Chaudhary sir. I am grateful to both of them and I will always express it.

I was tensed after watching Empuraan. I cannot say negative things about a movie immediately after watching it. This controversy was created when the truth was concealed by stating only half - truths. Isn’t that why people are speaking up now? I said that there are problems in the movie and didn’t call it bad. Antony Perumbavoor still hasn’t clarified whether Mohanlal has watched the movie or not. The answer is ‘no’,” said Major Ravi.