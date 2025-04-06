Union Minister Suresh Gopi recently faced widespread criticism for his sharp response to journalists who asked for his reaction to the attack on Malayali priests in Jabalpur. His reply, "Who even are you people?" was seen as dismissive and sparked backlash.

At a public event held in Thrissur, actor Tiny Tom mimicked the minister’s reaction on stage. Referring to Suresh Gopi’s earlier campaign slogan—"Thrissur is mine, and I will win it"—Tiny said, “Now the same person is asking who you all are. Is it the media or the public he no longer wants to speak to?”

Following the performance, a video clip of the act circulated online and drew criticism. Responding to the reactions, Tiny Tom clarified that the intention was not political. “Please don’t interpret my mimicry as political opposition. Only the part where I imitated Sureshettan was edited and shared. He is like a brother to me, and will always be,” he said.