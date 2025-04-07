Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently on a US tour to celebrate 25 years in the entertainment industry. While his visit to the US has excited his fans, the Bollywood heartthrob has reportedly caught the attention of Americans after a photo featuring him went viral on social media.

Recently, a meme handle 'TheLizVariant' shared a photo comparing the 50-year-old actor to another 50-year-old American man with the caption: '50 year olds in 1985 and 50 year olds in 2025.' The post has garnered nearly 11 million views on X. The post on X received a tremendous response after one person commented: 'But who is the person on the right?'.

According to First Post, Americans soon wanted to know who the actor was with many taking to Google to ask: Who is Hrithik Roshan. The actor's popularity among the Americans grew after the actor arranged several live stages across the country as part of his visit to the USA.

Recently, the actor expressed his desire to work with British American director Christopher Nolan. As per IANS, the ‘Koi..Mil Gaya’ actor opened up about his wish during his tour in Atlanta. Calling the Academy Award winning director as 'one of his favourites', Hrithik spoke about his admiration for Christopher Nolan's work.