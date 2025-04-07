Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has come forward in full support of his wife, Tahira Kashyap, as she confronts a breast cancer relapse, seven years after her initial diagnosis. Calling her his ‘hero’, Ayushmann left a heartfelt comment on Tahira’s recent Instagram post, echoing admiration for her strength and resilience during this tough phase.

On World Health Day, Tahira revealed she is facing breast cancer for the second time. In a note that struck both courage and clarity, she stressed the importance of regular screenings, especially for survivors.

“Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening—it’s a perspective,” she wrote. “I’d like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this.”

In her caption, Tahira added her signature blend of wit and wisdom:

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one, it’s a better drink—and two, you know you’ll give it your best once again.”

She ended her post with a reminder: “Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #Gratitude through and through.”

Tahira has long used her platform to speak openly about her health. In 2018, she was diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), a non-invasive form of breast cancer. Though considered stage 0, it involved high-grade malignant cells in her right breast. She underwent a mastectomy that same year and has since remained an outspoken advocate for early detection and self-care.