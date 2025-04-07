Social media influencer Diya Krishna who is six months pregnant shared a photo from her babymoon celebrations recently. Diya wore an ocean blue bralette along with a transparent side-cut dress skirt and posed for a photo clicked by her husband Aswin Ganesh.

She captioned the pic: 'Babymoon done right'. The photo has gone viral, with many appreciating her pregnancy glow. Diya and Aswin who tied the knot in 2023, conducted their official marriage ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram last year. Their marriage created a lot of buzz on social media, while photos from the ceremony also had gone viral.

Diya announced the news of her pregnancy soon after, drawing mixed responses from the public. Her family also shared their reaction to the pregnancy through their social media handles.

Diya and her sisters Ahaana, Hansika and Ishaani are popular social media influencers and have a huge following among the youth in Kerala. However, the Youtuber family are also subject to cyber trolls for their dressing choices. Diya's latest photo has also attracted some hate on social media with trolls criticising her for exposing her belly. Diya and Ahaana have often addressed the trolls with sarcastic responses.