What happens when a film is ready for release, but a single scene featuring an animal throws a wrench into the process? That’s the dilemma many filmmakers in Kerala are grappling with, as delays in securing approval from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) continue to disrupt post-production schedules.

To address the issue, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Film Producers’ Association have appealed to the state government, seeking the establishment of a regional AWBI office in Kerala. The move, they say, would help streamline approvals and avoid last-minute roadblocks for films featuring animals—even in minor or impromptu scenes.

Most applications are currently submitted online. However, delays from the Board’s main office in Haryana have forced film bodies in the state to seek government support, said Kerala Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nandyattu.

According to him, getting approvals was smoother when the AWBI office was located in Chennai. But since its relocation to Haryana, the process has become more complicated. “It is true that the process has become digitalised, but there are still several hiccups in receiving approval from the Animal Welfare Board in most cases. One of the films I distributed in Kerala faced a similar issue recently,” he said, adding that such delays often impact the scheduled release of films.

The problem, he noted, mostly arises when filmmakers capture non-performing animals such as cats, dogs, cows or birds that are not part of a planned sequence but end up in the film. “Filmmakers usually realise this only when the film is submitted to the Censor Board, which then asks them to either secure the required NOC from the Animal Welfare Board or remove those scenes. Editing them out is often difficult, especially if they are crucial to the narrative,” he added.

Kerala Film Chamber vice-president G Suresh Kumar also stressed the need for a regional office. “A local office would make it easier to follow up on delays. We have already submitted a memorandum to Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian and are hoping for a positive response,” he said.

The Chamber and the Producers’ Association had jointly met the minister in March to raise various concerns affecting the industry. Among the key demands were exemption from GST and relief from double taxation, which producers say are eating into their budgets. The association had also warned of a strike from June 1 over high remuneration demanded by lead actors.

Meanwhile, ‘Valatty’ director Devan Jayakumar said clearance issues typically affect first-time directors and producers. Although Devan is a debutant himself, he ensured all required permissions were secured in advance. “Since our film revolves entirely around performing animals, we were extra cautious. The Welfare Board also sent an honorary representative during the shoot. Problems often arise when filmmakers use random animals on set for extended durations without prior permission,” he explained.

A source close to the Welfare Board said filmmakers must ensure they have approval before filming any scene involving animals. “The rules specifically apply to performing animals. Contrary to popular belief, brief appearances by animals generally don’t require clearance. However, if a non-performing animal is shown on screen for a prolonged period, prior approval is necessary,” the source clarified.

‘Biriyani’ director Sajin Babu, whose upcoming film ‘Theatre – The Myth of Reality’ is expected to hit cinemas this year, alleged that the Board sometimes denies NOC for arbitrary reasons. “It affects the release timeline. Filmmakers are sometimes forced to spend large amounts through agents to get the approval. Setting up a regional office in Kerala or South India will ease this burden,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, Onmanorama could not get a response from Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian or his office.