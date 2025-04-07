Advance ticket bookings for 'Bazooka', the highly anticipated action thriller starring megastar Mammootty, have officially begun across theatres in Kerala. Filmgoers can now reserve their seats via popular online platforms including BookMyShow, Ticket New, Catch My Seat, and Paytm.

Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, 'Bazooka' is produced by Jinu V Abraham and Dolwin Kuriakose under the banners of Saregama India Limited and Theatre of Dreams. The film has already created a buzz on social media, with its teaser, trailer (released on March 26), and the first song—unveiled just a few days ago—garnering widespread appreciation.

Touted as Malayalam cinema’s first big-budget game thriller, Bazooka features Mammootty in an ultra-stylish avatar.

Joining Mammootty in key roles are acclaimed Tamil actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who plays a police officer named Benjamin Joshua, and a strong supporting cast including Siddharth Bharathan, Babu Antony, Hakeem Shajahan, Bhama Arun, Dean Dennis, Sumit Naval, Divya Pillai, and Spadikam George.