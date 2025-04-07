A rare family moment from Priyadarshan’s home is now doing the rounds on social media. Shared during daughter Kalyani’s 32nd birthday celebrations, the photo features the filmmaker with his son Siddharth, daughter-in-law Merlin, and a toddler, who fans believe is their child.

In the photo, Kalyani is seen all smiles in front of a chocolate cake, alongside her brother Siddharth, his wife Merlin, and their father Priyadarshan. Captioned “A moment from Kalyani’s birthday celebration,” the post stood out for one special reason, the presence of a new little guest in the family frame.

The child in the picture is Siddharth and Merlin’s daughter. Fans, taken by surprise, flooded the comments section with reactions like, “Priyadarshan is a grandfather now? We had no idea they had a baby!”

Siddharth and Merlin got married in 2023. An American citizen and visual effects producer, Merlin had a quiet wedding with Siddharth at their Chennai flat, with just close friends and family in attendance — including Priyadarshan, Lissy, and Kalyani.

Fondly known as Chandu among loved ones, Siddharth returned to India after completing a graphics course in the U.S. He later worked as the VFX supervisor on 'Marakkar', directed by Priyadarshan. The film won him a National Award and a Special Jury Mention at the 2019 Kerala State Film Awards.