Music director Harshavardhan who composed the super hit songs of blockbuster films 'Animal,' 'Kabir Singh', and 'Arjun Reddy' will make his grand Malayalam debut with 'Anomie', starring Bhavana and Rahman. Interestingly, Bhavana is also set to make her debut as a producer through the film under the banner Bhavana Film Productions. The actor-producer announced Harshavardan's entry in Mollywood through a post on Instagram: "Anomie welcomes the musical sensation Harshavardhan Rameshwar to Mollywood! Get ready for a symphony of brilliance!" she wrote.

The big-budget movie written and directed by Riyas Maramath also features Vishnu Agastya, Binu Pappu, Shebin Benson, Arjun Lal, and Drishya Raghunath. Sujith Sarang who got noticed for his work in 'Druvangal Pathinaru' and 'Dear Comrade' has cranked the camera for Anomie.

Meanwhile, JD (Gangs of Wasseypur, Haider, Mulk) a leading technician based in Mumbai is the film's colourist. The editing is done by Kiran Das (Romancham, Rorschach, Joji) while Egg White and Digi Bricks have handled the VFX. The action sequences are choreographed by Action Santhosh and Thavasi Raj. Sync Cinema has worked on the sound design of the movie. Sameera Saneesh is the costume designer and makeup is by Amal Chandran. Arun Jose has done the art and the stills are by Sreejith Chettipedi.

Anomie was shot for more than one hundred days in seven schedules at locations like Mumbai, Ernakulam, Pollachi, Kodaikanal, and Coimbatore. Dr CJ Roy, the chairman of Confident Group and APK Cinema along with Bhavana Film Productions are bankrolling the movie. Dulquer Salman released the title and the first look poster of the movie.